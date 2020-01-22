|
Fremont, NH
Judith Ann (Fisher) Chandonnet, 81, died on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her family following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA and of Hampstead, NH, and most recently resided in Fremont, NH. The daughter of the late James Fisher and Alice (Vachon) Fisher Basley, she was born on February 21, 1938 in Putnam, CT. Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Louis Chandonnet of Fremont, NH. Judith attended Chelmsford schools and graduated Chelmsford High School with the class of 1955. She attended Lowell Commercial College and was employed asa secretary by Raytheon Co. of Lowell, MA and MIT Lincoln Labs of Bedford, MA. With the birth of her children she became a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. Judith was a long-time active Girl Scout. She was a leader in three levels of scouting as well as being active in neighborhood troops for her daughters. She served on the Girl Scout Cookie committee for the Spar and Spindle Girl Scout Council for many years. Judith was a member of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA as well as St. Anne's Church in Hampstead, NH. Besides her husband Louis, she is survived by her son Craig Chandonnet and his wife Mary Jo (Lyons) of Hampstead, NH and three daughters; Kimberly Iannalfo and her husband Valerio of Andover, MA, Susan Bibaud and her husband Scott of Los Gatos, CA, and Ann Swan and her husband Timothy of Andover, MA. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her fourteen Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. She is also survived by her 3 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Turcotte and husband Rene, Jeannine Walker and Gloria St. Laurent, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her favorite spot was summers with her family at her Maine home in Camp Ellis Beach, Saco. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
At her request there will be no visiting hours. Please join the family at 11:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Church 25 North Road CHELMSFORD, MA for her Funeral Mass. A private burial will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco, ME at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168 in her honor. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street CHELMSFORD, Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELSMFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020