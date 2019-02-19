Judith A. (Schwartz) Cote

of Ayer



AYER - Judith A. (Schwartz) Cote, 78, of Ayer, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family.



Judy was born in Pepperell, May 31,1940, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lena S. (Korvela) Schwartz and attended elementary school in Pepperell before moving to Ayer in 1955. She was a 1958 graduate of Ayer High School.



She leaves her husband of 55 years, Frank H. Cote, a son and daughter-in-law, David A. and Betsy Cote of Lunenburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa L. and Rob Linnane of Shirley; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna L. and Doug Patch of Bow, NH; four grandchildren, Jack Cote, Abigail Cote, Aidan Linnane, Lily Linnane; a niece, Emily Patch and four nephews, Adam Patch, Jonathan Patch, Aaron Schwartz and Andrew Schwartz; and her beloved pug, Pudge. She was very close to her niece and nephews.



In 1994 she was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Schwartz of Ayer.



Judy worked for over 25 years at New England Telephone before retiring at the age of 49 at the position of Telephone Maintenance Administrator.



She loved cooking, the movies, dining at nice restaurants and shopping trips with her daughter and granddaughters. In the last 25 years, she enjoyed spending summers up in Cape Neddick, ME at their family cottage. Her life was centered around her beloved family whom she loved to spoil in any way she could. Her family enjoyed her as much as she them. She was fortunate to spend almost everyday with close family around.



COTE - Judy's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rt 2A), Ayer.



Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home funeral home in Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on-line condolence.



Memorial contributions may be made to Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Service, 3 Patterson Road, Shirley, MA 01464.