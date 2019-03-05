Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Judith A. (Dailey) Frost

Judith A. (Dailey) Frost Obituary
Judith A. (Dailey) Frost
of Concord, NH; 61

Judith A. (Dailey) Frost, 61 years old of Concord, New Hampshire, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 4th, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1957, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Judy worked as a Purchasing Manager for 35 years at Gemini Valve in Raymond, NH and was also the owner of Fox Ace Hardware in Penacook, NH for nearly 20 years. Judy is survived by her son Daniel, his wife Jennifer and their son, Jordan Frost of Sandown NH; her daughter, Colleen Cintron and husband Jason of Fort Myers, FL, her brothers Robert Dailey of Quincy, MA, J. Richard (Joan) Dailey of Tyngsboro, MA, Alan (Lynne) Dailey of Lowell, MA, and her sisters Donna Dailey of Lowell, MA and Linda (Doug) Barbo of Reading, MA, her Godfather Robert "Ziggy" (Terry) Burns of Dracut, MA, and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Shelia (Burns) Dailey, and her husband of 35 years, Robert W. Frost.

She loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandson. She was an avid reader and enjoyed yoga, reiki, and cooking. She will be remembered for her strength, courage, and positive attitude.

FROST - Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 3-7pm at Wendell Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington St., in Penacook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord VNA and Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
