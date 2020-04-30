|
|
Beloved mother, grandmother and friend
Littleton
Judith A. Hamilton, 80, formerly of Pepperell, died Thursday April 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley after several years of battling dementia and complications of COVID-19.
Judy was born on January 28, 1940, in Beverly, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph Duggan and Alice (Smith) Duggan. Growing up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, she lived most of her adult life in Pepperell.
Trained as a cosmetologist, she assisted her husband Bill at the family business, Hamilton Funeral Home. Much of her working career was spent assisting with the care and education of special needs children. She was dedicated to helping these children maximize their capabilities and brought joy to them and their families. Her kindness and supportive nature was evident in everything she touched.
Her family and friends were the most important thing in her life. She dedicated her life to raising three strong, independent daughters and treasured anytime she could be with them. Watching her grandchildren grow brought her tremendous joy and pride, knowing that they adored their Nana just as much as she did them. Her circle of friends was large including childhood friends, coworkers and other special people that she had met throughout her life. Some of her happiest times would be spent at the ocean with family and friends.
Judy leaves three daughters, Karen Beall and her husband Terry of Naples, FL; Lynne Newman and her husband Wayne of Ayer, MA; and Allison Colpoys and her husband Patrick of Chelmsford, MA, as well as four grandchildren, Scott and Katherine Newman and Thomas and Jonathan Colpoys. She was predeceased by her husband, William Hamilton and sister, Joanne Dodge.
She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.
HAMILTON - Judith A. (Duggan), formerly of Pepperell. April 23, 2020. Private services have been held. Interment at Association Cemetery – Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her honor to Acton Community Supper and Food Pantry, PO Box 2098, Acton MA 01720 (actonfoodpantry.org) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the HAMILTON-McGaffigan Funeral Home, Pepperell, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020