Judith A. (Miller) Holt Armstrong
of Windham, NH; 61
WINDHAM, NH - Judith A. (Miller) Holt Armstrong, 61 of Windham, NH, died Wednesday at her home.
Judy was born in Arlington, MA, grew up and was educated in Burlington, MA, where she graduated from Burlington High School in 1975. She married David Holt that same year and was married for 36 years. She has been a resident of Windham, NH for the past 32 years.
After high school, Judy graduated from Lowell General School of Nursing and later received her APRN from Northeastern University. She worked at Children's Hospital in the Pediatric Oncology Dept, at the Floyd School in Derry, NH as a school nurse, and she was a valued part of the team at Foundation Pediatrics in Nashua, NH for the past 20 years where she worked as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.
Judy was a former board member and volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House in Boston, MA. She was an active member of the Windham Presbyterian Church in Windham, NH, where she served as an elder, deacon, and taught Sunday school. She also was the chapter president for adults and children with ADD at the church. She loved being with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Family was the most important to her.
Judy was predeceased by her mother Geraldine (Hennedy) Miller and her siblings Thomas Miller and Mary Elizabeth Thibodeau.
She is survived by her husband Larry Armstrong of Windham, NH. Children: Gregory D. Holt and his wife Aubrey Pervier of Londonderry, NH, and Shannon Christine and her husband David Smith of Boston, MA. Father: Donald F. Miller of Windham, NH. Brothers: Michael Miller of Hampton, NH, Kevin Miller of Pelham, NH, and Mark Miller of Dracut, MA. Grandchildren: Melissa Holt, Lincoln and Solomon Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
ARMSTRONG - Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 2nd from 4-8 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., Windham, NH. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 10:30 AM at the Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Rd., Windham, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 250 First Avenue, #318, Charlestown, MA 02129. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019