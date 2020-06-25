…Riverside section of Belvidere; 78
LOWELL
Judith Ann (Sander) King, died peacefully in the care of her family and hospice at her home, Tuesday evening, June 23. She was the beloved wife for fifty-nine years of James Gordon King. Daughter of the late Ralph Hugo and Doris M. (Marden) Sander. She leaves three children, David A. King of Lowell, Annmarie Conway and her husband Sean of Salem, NH, and James E. King of Concord, NH; four grandchildren, Kara Raponi and her husband Vincent Raponi III of Peabody, Christopher Burnett of Chelmsford, Kathryn Brandstein and her husband Ari of Biddeford, ME, and Nicholas King of NH; two great grandchildren, Vincent Raponi IV, and Marianna Raponi; a brother-in-law, Richard Carville of Lowell; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Ford, Doris Carville, and Diane Hayes.
Visiting Hours
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Friday, June 26, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 017101 or via www.cancer.org, will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.