|
|
Loving Sister and Aunt
AMESBURY
Judith A. "Judy" Kinney, of Amesbury, formerly a longtime resident of Lowell, died December 15, 2019, in Newburyport, after a lengthy illness, aged 66 years.
Born in Lowell, September 16, 1953, a daughter of the late Leo H. and Eva (Hughes) Kinney. She received her education in the Lowell school system.
Judy enjoyed participating in local Special Olympics and RARA events, as well as caring for her precious cats. In her younger years, Judy loved to play Bingo. She and her mom knew the game schedule for every church and hall in the area, and hardly ever missed a chance to play. Prior to her illness, Judy loved to read the bible and was a member of the Grace Bible Church of Dracut.
She is survived by a sister, Susan J. Gotham and her husband John of Livermore, ME, and two brothers, David B. Kinney, Sr. of Kingston, NH, and Leo H. Kinney, Jr. and his wife Virginia of Nashua, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Paul A. Kinney Sr.
Kinney
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at Noon. Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: RARA, 295 High Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Judy's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Judith A. Kinney
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019