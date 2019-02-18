Judith A. Koziol



of Lowell





LOWELL - Judith A. (Gilbert) Koziol, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on her 70th birthday at Palm Center in Chelmsford. She was the widow of the late Robert R. Koziol who passed away in 2004.



She was born in Lowell on February 12, 1949 and was a daughter of the late Harry Gilbert and the late Evelyn (Maxwell) Johnson. She was raised in Lowell, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Lowell Tech. After high school, she became a hairdresser at Annabella's on High Street, before later in life becoming a real estate agent. She was also a Property Manager for the North Canal Apartment Complex and a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years until she was too ill to continue her work.



Judith made her lifelong home in Lowell. Her passion was her family and she enjoyed every minute she could with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons, Robert Koziol Jr., and his wife, Patricia of Boston, and Christopher Koziol and his partner, Suzanne E. Smith of Lowell; and her grandchildren, Arisa Emanuelson Koziol of Barnstable, Christopher 'CJ' Koziol and his significant other, Danielle of Lowell, and Kristina Koziol and her mother, Silvette of Lowell. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Stuart of Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.



KOZIOL - ON WEDNESDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. ON THURSDAY, HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11 AM. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT WESTLAWN CEMETERY IN LOWELL. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO: , 30 SPEEN STREET, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701.