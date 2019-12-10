|
of Woburn, formerly of Wilmington
Woburn
Simmons, Judith A. (Weinrebe), age 82, of Woburn, formerly of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2019. Judith was the beloved wife of the late Peter R. Simmons, devoted mother of Karen E. Chuley of New York, Linda A. Valente of Nashua, NH, Robert J. Simmons of Derry, NH and Kenneth Simmons of San Diego, CA, loving "Gram" of 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carol E. (Mayer) Weinrebe, dear sister of the late Bernard "Buddy" Weinrebe, Norman J. Weinrebe and Celia L. Finnochio. Judith is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Simmons
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, December 11th from 10:00 – 12:00 noon immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judith's name may be made to Local Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
