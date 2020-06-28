of N. Chelmsford
Judith A. (Ciulla) Tello, 72, of N. Chelmsford, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was married to David C. Tello, with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage this past February.
Born in Everett, she was the daughter of the late Melocre and Geneive (Sherman) Ciulla.
Mrs. Tello was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1966. She worked for many years at St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell and most recently at the Mass Eye Association from where she retired.
She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Tello is survived by her children, David Tello and his wife Kelly of Windham, NH., Peter Tello and his wife Jennifer of Nashua, NH., Robert Tello of Las Vegas, NV., Daniel Tello of Chelmsford, MA., and Christine Bracket and her husband Mark of Elkton, MD., three brothers, Salvatore Ciulla and his wife Pamela of Blair, Nebraska, MelcureCiulla and his wife Jocelyn of Chelmsford, MA., Charles Ciulla of Lowell, MA., and Linda Zaher and her husband Brian of Chelmsford, MA., 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Nashua at a later date. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, MA 978-256-4040. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.