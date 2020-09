Judith Ann (Barr) Biggs, 81, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Tyngsboro and Chelmsford, died late Friday night, August 28, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH.She was married to the late Richard M. Biggs, who died on January 8, 1999.Born in New London CT, she was the daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Hoyt) Barr.She graduated from Natick High School with the class of 1956 and earned a college certificate from the Chandler School for Women in Boston.She was an avid bowler and a member of the Tuesday Trio of Alpine Bowling in Chelmsford, an avid miniaturist and a member of Small Impressions She also loved to knit and cherished her knitting club meetings.She is survived by her children Steven Biggs and his wife Terri of Amesbury, Ma, Randolph Biggs and his wife Kellie of Nashua, NH, Lawrence Biggs of Steep Falls, ME, and Jonathan Biggs and his wife Nancy of Seekonk, MA, 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, six nieces, two nephews, and countless dear friends.She was the companion of the late Richard Morse, and the sister of the late Richard Barr and Nancy Cloutier.Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. A graveside service will be Fri. at 11am at Fairview Cemetery, Main St., Chelmsford with burial to follow. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association , 330 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210 www.diabetes.org or to the American Heart Assoc. , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com