of Methuen; 76
Judith "Judy" Ann (Eaton) Clermont, 76, of Methuen passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill with her family by her side.
Born in Brighton, MA on September 10, 1943, she was a 1961 graduate of Tenney High school.
Judy was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed the quiet comforts of her home and nature. Prior to her health issues, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her close friends and family. She had a wealth of knowledge and enjoyed playing Trivia and card games. Judy touched many lives and will fondly be loved, cherished and missed by all. Judy was a member of St. Monica's Parish.
Judy was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald A. Clermont in July, 2011, and parents Charlotte and James Keamy.
She is survived by her son, Scott Clermont and his wife Jamieof Methuen. She was the cherished "grandma" to Xander, Jackson and Carter. Judy is also survived by her sisters-in-law; Aline Mueller and her husband Willof Hudson, NH, Annette Elie of Dracut, and Lucille Labrecque and her husband Jerry of Tyngsboro, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear lifelong friend, Justine Sanderson of Methuen.
Visitation for Judy will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. A funeral service celebrating Judy's life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 10 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, East Chelmsford, MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral is proud to serve the Clermont family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019