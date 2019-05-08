|
|
Judith Ann "Judy" McCarthy
A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend, Judith Ann "Judy" McCarthy, age 59, made her transition on May 3, 2019 after a courageous 15-year journey with breast cancer. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Charles P. and Joan C. McCarthy (Enis), she attended Greater Lowell Technical High School where she excelled at basketball and softball. She attended Middlesex Community College where she studied engineering.
Judy was employed in semiconductor manufacturing at companies such as Intel and most recently at Qorvo in Apopka, Florida.
Always the life of the party, Judy loved to have fun. Whether she was traveling with friends, riding her Harley, golfing, long-distance cycling, playing softball, kayaking, attending a concert, or hanging at the beach, she enjoyed each day as if it were a gift. Judy was an avid sports enthusiast and had a special place in her heart for her hometown teams: Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. Her nieces and nephews were her whole world. She took great pleasure in doting on them, taking them to special places, attending their sporting events, and hosting sleepovers. Aunt Judy was always there to lovingly guide them as they grew. She was also surrogate aunt to many of her friends' children who all loved her dearly.
Judy adored animals and her rescue Chihuahua, Pumpkin, brought great joy to her life. She loved her people fiercely and selflessly and would do anything for them. When you think of Judy, celebrate the good memories you have of her, especially those involving mischief and shenanigans. Remember her infectious smile, kind eyes, caring personality, and even her stubbornness. It was that stubbornness and determination that enabled her to live well for many years in the face of a terminal illness.
Judy was preceded in death by her brother John McCarthy and nephew Dean Gilbride. She leaves behind her parents; sister and best friend Donna and her husband Kenneth Foley, sister Susan and her husband James Gilbride; nieces Krystal Foley and Aubrie Foley (also her goddaughter); nephews Kenney Foley, Michael and Steven Stott, and Dylan and Justin Gilbride; great-niece and bestie Braelyn Sophia and great-nephew Braxten; godson Erik Olsson and his husband Alan Harris; many aunts and uncles; many beloved cousins; and longtime friends Jean Chalifour, Sue Wante, Ann Rylance, Ava Gardner, Chantal Roy, and Melissa Roy. She was surrounded in her last days by too many friends to count, which is a testament to the person Judy was, and their presence meant so much to her loved ones. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on June 23 at 12 pm at the Historic Dubsdread Ballroom, 549 West Par Street Orlando, Florida. All who loved Judy are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization Judy loved and supported (http://www.libbyslegacy.org/Judy-McCarthy) or Vitas Hospice, the people who cared for her compassionately on her journey home. (http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate)
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019