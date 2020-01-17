|
Judith (Cote) Compton, 73 of Lowell, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was the widow of the late Harry Compton.
She was born on February 19, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Maris (Shea) Cote. She grew up in Lowell, MA, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Lowell High School with the class of 1964. She was an active member of the Portuguese American Civic League, 'the Reds Club' where she played cards and socialized. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Judith is survived by her four children, John Mullen and his wife, Rebecca of Everett, WA, Kristine Pelletier and her husband, Timothy of Pelham, NH, Jennifer Melo and her husband, Joseph of Lowell, MA and Christopher Compton and his wife, Virginia of Quincy, MA; her nine grandchildren, Michael Pepper and his wife, Stephanie, Eliza Mullen, Nicole Defranzo, Anthony Defranzo, Jr., Matthew Mullen, Joseph Melo, Jr., Nolan Pelletier, Jordan Melo and Aimee Pelletier; and her great-grandchild Ian Pepper.
She is also survived by her sister, Lauren Pelland and husband, Phil of Nashua, NH; her brother, Glen Cote and wife, Ann of Lowell, MA; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
At her request, services were held privately. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 17, 2020