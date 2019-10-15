|
formerly of Barton, VT.
DRACUT
Judith D. (Bellerose) Vizinho, 73, formerly of Barton, VT., passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Vizinho, Jr., who passed away in February of 2019.
Judith was born in Lowell, on July 26, 1946 a daughter of the late Romeo Bellerose and Marie Antoinette (Major) Bellerose. She was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School. She was employed as a Supply Coordinator for the Bedford V.A. Hospital for many years prior to her retirement.
Judith is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter Kimberly Grieco and her husband Eric of Tyngsboro, her Grandchildren: Christopher, Aimee, Ryan and Tyler all of Tyngsboro. She also leaves her brother Sherman Bellerose of CA., her sister-in-law Mary Bellerose of Dracut, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, October 17th from 11 to 1PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Her funeral service will be held at 1:45PM in St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019