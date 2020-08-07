Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother; 86
TEWKSBURY
Judith Elaine (McCormack) Connolly, age 86, a well known and active member of the community, died peacefully Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020, at Wood Haven in Tewksbury, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the beloved wife of Louis J. Connolly (the "Wind beneath [his] wings") with whom she had celebrated a sixty-fifth wedding anniversary this past June 25. She was born in Melrose, one of two daughters of the late Harold and Margaret (Murray) McCormack, raised in Wakefield. She and "Lou" moved to Tewksbury in 1966 to raise their family. Judie loved to spend time with her family, cook and bake (as most of you know), read and garden. She and her husband enjoyed world-wide travel, especially Ireland, and cruising the Caribbean.
Judy was a communicant of Saint William's Parish.
Besides her husband, she leaves five children, Louis H. Connolly and his wife Tanya of Dracut, Ann M. Courtois and her husband David of Tewksbury, Christopher Connolly and his wife Renee of Hawaii, Julie Connolly of No. Reading, and Elizabeth "Beth" Johnson and her late husband Leon "Lonnie" of Tewksbury; twelve grandchildren, Louis H. "L.J." Connolly, Kylie Rosado and her husband Michael, Matthew Courtois and his girlfriend Kathryn Janowicz, Justin Woodward and his fiancee Dawna Testa, Suzanne Descoteaux and her husband Sam, Christopher Connolly and his wife Ashley, Christine Reiss and her partner Nate Jordan, Jilliann Johnson and her partner Derrick Beaudoin, Jacqueline Johnson and her partner Craig Collins, Jodi Johnson, Joseph Johnson, and the late Jacob Johnson; ten great grandchildren, Emma and Ayva Rosado, Madeline (Maddy) Woodward, Darren Bevins, Alyssa, Jacob and Dominic Beaudion, Christopher, Alexis and Macie Collins, Shila and Natasha Jordan; many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her sister, Justine Luken.
Arrangements
With Covid-19, social distancing and personal protection rules in place, visiting hours will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alz.org
, or the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Rd., Tewksbury, MA 01876, will be appreciated. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Connolly family. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
For complete obituary visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Judith E. Connolly