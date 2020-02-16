|
Judith Gail Kirkwood, a retired administrative assistant, passed away after an extended illness at the Care One nursing facility in Peabody on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was 75 years old. Judith was born in Cambridge and raised in Billerica. She was a graduate of Billerica High School. She was an extremely independent and resourceful individual. She lived for a spell in Florida and Pennsylvania before returning home to Billerica. She was a longtime employee of M.I.T. Lincoln Labs where she worked as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest love was animals. Her beloved dog, Abbie, was the most adorable and loveable Pomeranian. She was a great source comfort and companionship to Judith.
Judith was the beloved daughter of the late George and Rita Levy. She was the sister of the late Lillian Hiscock. She was the aunt of James Hiscock of Rockport and the late Bruce Hiscock. She was the cousin of Sandra Mills of SC.
A graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Road, Billerica on Friday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 East 92nd St., NY, NY 10128 mor www.aspca.org. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020