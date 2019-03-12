Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Judith H. (Ruduk) Hagan

Judith H. (Ruduk) Hagan Obituary
Judith H. (Ruduk) Hagan
of Dracut

DRACUT - Judith H. (Ruduk) Hagan, of Dracut, died unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, in Lowell, aged 75 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Gary J. Hagan, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.Born in Lowell, December 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Ruth (Hazelton) Ruduk.

She received her early education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1962. Judith furthered her education attending art school in Boston. Prior to her retirement, Judy was a bookkeeper for many years with Demoulas Market. She also enjoyed gardening, country music and reading. To say Judy was an animal lover would be an understatement, having cared for many pets that she had treated like family. She felt great joy as a Patriots fan, watching the "Dynasty" win many championships.

Judith is survived by her dear and closest friends, James and Donna Aho of Dracut, Jeff and Mary Santos of Dracut, and their children, Nicole, Rachel, Ali, Joey and Jeffrey.

HAGAN - In Lowell, March 9, 2019, Judith H. (Ruduk) Hagan, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Gary J. Hagan. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell on Wednesday from 4 to 5:45 PM. Judith's funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations in her name to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mrs. Hagan's memorial tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
