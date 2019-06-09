|
Judith Rose (Bentley) White
of Chelmsford, MA; 79
Judith "Judy" Rose (Bentley) White died peacefully at her home in Chelmsford, MA on May 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on May 30th, 1939 to the late Irene and Perry Bentley. She graduated from Lowell High School.
Judy is survived by her Brother Carl Bentley and wife Claire of Lowell, MA, Daughter Karen (White) Mailloux and her husband Ronald of Nashua, NH, Granddaughters Danielle Peters of Allenstown, NH and Courtney Mailloux of Nashua, NH and Great-Grandson Logan Peters of Allenstown, NH.
Judy worked at many places starting at Bon Marche in Lowell, MA, Computervision, Bedford, MA, Microwave Radio Corp., Chelmsford, MA, Home Depot, Nashua, NH.
Judith loved to spend time with her friends and family. She enjoyed reading and spending time at the beach during the summer months. Judy loved to go shopping for people in her building who couldn't.
WHITE - A celebration of life is scheduled for June 23rd 1pm-4pm at 10 Wilson St., Chelmsford, MA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Judy's life. In Lieu of Flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Nashua, NH or Lowell, MA Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road Windham, NH 03087.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019