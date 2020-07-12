Judith Sargent
longtime Groton resident
Judith Sargent, 95 and a longtime Groton resident passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at River Terrace in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances (Moison) Sargent.
Judith was born in Ayer on October 26, 1924 and attended Groton schools. She was a graduate of Groton High School, class of 1942. She worked for New England Telephone, Co. as a service representative until 1944 when she enlisted in the US Navy serving as a Y3C. Following her honorable discharge, she was transferred to the Mountain States Telephone Co. in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1955 she moved to San Francisco where she was employed by California Packing Corp. She later moved to Alaska where she worked for the Anchorage School District. Upon returning to New England she was employed by Digital Equipment Corp. until her retirement in 1990. During her working career she held administrative and executive secretary positions.
Judith was a member of the Union Congregational Church and the Groton Reading Club. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid skier in Colorado. An avid tourist, she also traveled extensively in Europe.
Judith is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She is sadly predeceased by her siblings; Harold Sargent and Eunice Sargent Tengberg.
A graveside service will be held at the Groton Cemetery at a date and time to be announced on the Funeral Home website.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Groton. For updated service information or leave a condolence visit www.badgerfuneral.com
.