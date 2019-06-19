|
Judy A. Schult
Judy A. Schult died on June 10, 2019, after a battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 78. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Judy was born on April 11, 1941 in Lowell, MA to her parents Joseph Pare' and Josephine (Dziedzic) Pare'. She was married to Victor B Schult on May 15, 1965.
Judy was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and her faith was very important to her.
Judy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dan Hildreth of North Port, FL; her granddaughter, Stephanie Proulx and her father Michael Proulx, of Tyngsboro, MA; her nephew and his wife, Michael and Paula Guerin, of Lowell, MA and their children, Sarah, Julia and Matthew; as well as many close friends. She was predeceased by her husband Victor, who passed away on January 18, 2019.
A funeral talk will be given on Saturday, June 29, 2019 @ 4:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 559 Pine St., Lowell MA. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019