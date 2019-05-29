|
|
1932-2019 Julia "Theresa" Nutter passed peacefully to eternity on May 27, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Born in Lowell, MA on July 9, 1932 to Paul Nunes and Gertrude V(Cronin) Silva, Theresa lived in the Centralville section of Lowell most of her life.
She was a graduate of Lowell High School and Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing, and worked at Tewksbury Hospital, various local nursing homes and as a private duty nurse.
Mum/Ma/Nana loved spending time with her family and there wasn't a baby or animal she didn't love! She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and listening to music, including, Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and her " boyfriend" Keith Richards, and never did learn the rest of a song she sang almost daily as we were growing up ("C'est Ci Bon...lalalalala!)
Theresa married George Nutter (deceased 2005) on her birthday, July 9, 1955. Together, they raised eleven children on Christian Hill in Lowell.
She is survived by ten children: Kathleen Nutter, Maureen Nutter Dumont, George Nutter and his former wife JoAnn Tougas, Gerard Nutter and his wife Donna, Patrick Nutter and his wife Donna, Colleen Nutter, Nancy Nutter, Lisa Nutter, Fred Nutter, Theresa Ellsworth and her husband John; thirteen grandchildren: Anthony and Kaleigh Laventure, Daniel and Shayna Dumont, George and wife Ashley Nutter, Jessica Nutter, Rob Narbonne, Sarah and husband Dan Ernstberger, David and wife Kayleagh Nutter, Hannah Nutter, Christopher Nutter, Brian Nutter and his fiancee' Alyssa Diamantopolos and Sarah Rappe; eight great-grandchildren: Jayden, Alannah, George, Ariel, Finley, Charlotte, Devin and Aoibheann.
Theresa is predeceased by her son, Paul Nutter and her six brothers: Fred, Paul, Francis, Joseph and Wilfred (PeeWee) Silva.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mildred Silva, Janice Silva, Pauline Nutter and Paula Dunlavey, as well as many, many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her health aide Tulisa Manasary, Palm Nursing Center C wing and Lowell General Hospital PCU for their compassionate care given to our mother. Special thanks to "the ladies" Martha and Carol of Sally's Beauty Salon for years of friendship and pampering "Julia" .
NUTTER Julia "Theresa" (Silva) Nutter. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. For online condolences or directions, please visit tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019