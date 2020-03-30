|
|
Julien B. Goupil, Beloved by Family and Friends, age 89, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rita T. (Caron) Goupil who passed away in 1991.
He was born in St. Magloire, Quebec on February 1, 1931, a son of the late Jean and Laura (Lantange) Goupil. Julien was a longtime resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish.
Earlier in his life, Julian was employed as a lumberjack in Canada before moving to the United States in 1958. He was a demolition worker in Boston and also worked at General Motors in Framingham for many years prior to his retirement. Julien was a hard worker and held membership in the CCA Club, Le Chanteclerc - Snowshoe Club of Dracut and the Centralville Social Club.
He is survived by his two children, Donald Goupil and his wife, Sherrylynne and Denise Goupil and her wife, Tammy St. Jean; three siblings, Gilbert Goupil and his wife, Theresa, Germain Goupil and Jeannine Goupil; two grandchildren, Aaron Goupil and his fiance, Jennifer Harding and Corey Goupil; also many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Conrad, his twin brother, Denis and Emelien Goupil and Irene Goupil.
Arrangements - A Prayer Service for Julian will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Julien, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 30, 2020