June A. Burke
Loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
BURKE - Of Billerica, formerly Revere, January 29, June A. Burke, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Billerica at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 31, 2020