Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Burke Obituary
June A. Burke

Loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother

BURKE - Of Billerica, formerly Revere, January 29, June A. Burke, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Billerica at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -