...Corps Sgt. Major, Salvation Army
TEWKSBURY
June died April 6, 2020 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Norman C. Saunders. Loving mother of Norman Saunders Jr. and his wife Regina (Benoit) of Hollis, NH, and Charles Saunders and his wife Barbara (Jensen) of Tewksbury, with whom she resided; mother-in-law of Bernie Austin of NJ, who was husband to June's daughter, the late Carol A. Austin; sister of Lillian Proulx of Tewksbury, Jean Graham of Sacramento, James Blair and his wife Debbie of Rancho Linda, CA; sister-in-law of Raymond Calderman of TX; predeceased by her siblings, Betty Warman, Marjorie Calderman, and Maj. E. Louise Blair.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 Virus emergency, her burial in Tewksbury Cemetery will be private. A "Celebration Of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Blaire House Adult Day Program, 10 Erlin Terrace, Tewksbury MA 01876 would be appreciated. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2020