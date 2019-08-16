|
|
formerly of Andover, MA
DRACUT
June A. (Kaczynski) Yonaker, 78, passed away, Thursday, August 8th, at the D'Youville Senior Care Center, Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late William Yonaker, Jr., who passed away in May of 2011.
She was born in Lawrence, on June 21, 1941 a daughter of the late Charles Kaczynski and Ann (Tyzbin) Kaczynski.
June was raised and educated in Andover graduating with the Class of 1959 from Andover High School. She held numerous jobs starting with Raytheon (Shawsheen-Andover) from 1959-1964, DASA of Andover from 1964-1967. She then decided to work part time, leaving time for her to take care of her family. She worked part time as a Noontime supervisor/Yard monitor at South School, Andover, for many years. In her free time, you could find June playing cribbage, the lottery and she had "good luck", winning with her scratch tickets and daily number. In the warmer weather, June loved to listen to her oldies music while floating around her pool.
June is survived, and will be deeply missed by her Daughter-in-law, Kelly Yonaker of Dracut and her Granddaughter, Emma Yonaker also of Dracut. She also leaves her brother Ronald Kaczynski and and his wife Katie of Andover and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband William, June was predeceased by her daughter Kimberly Yonaker, who passed away in February of 2009, her son, William "Billy" Yonaker, who passed away in March of 2016 and her sister Dorothy "Dot" Student, who passed away in 2006.
Per June's request, all services will be private. If you would like to leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit, www.dracutfuneralhome.com. Or please call DRACUT FUNERAL HOME at 978-957-5032.
View the online memorial for June A. (Kaczynski) Yonaker
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019