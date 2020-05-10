formerly of Chelmsford; 91
Milford, MA
June A. (Lambert) Mullin, (AKA Alethia June Mullin), 91, of Milford, Ma and formerly of Chelmsford, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford.
She was born in Lowell, the daughter of the late Leon and Margaret (Esposito) Lambert. She attended the Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Lowell High in 1946. She worked at Prince Macaroni, married James R. Mullin Sr., and moved to East Chelmsford to raise a family.
When she retired from Silicon Transistor in Chelmsford, she wintered in Florida and summered in Massachusetts. June loved to travel in cars. ships and planes, with family and many friends. Playing cards, spending time with her family, laughing and smiling, were her best of times. June was generous to all. She was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
June is survived by her children William Mullin of Pepperell, MA, James R. Mullin and his wife Wendy of Foxboro, MA, Robert Mullin and his wife Lori of Townsend, MA, and Donna Pappas and her husband Michael of Townsend, MA. June also has seven beloved grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a nephew, all her greatest legacy. She was the sister of the late Geraldine Sonius and aunt to the late Richard Sonius.
Mullin
Visitation and the Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd. in Chelmsford will be announced after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.