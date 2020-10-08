LOWELL - Mrs. June (Skaff) Behrakis, 83, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at DÝouville Manor Senior Care with her family by her side.
June was born in Lowell on June 11, 1937 a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Husson) Skaff.
She was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1956, serving as 1st Lieutenant Girl Officer and also as a member of the Girl Officer's Alumni. June went on to attend Northeastern University and received her certification in X-ray technology. Following her education, June became a dental assistant and a registered X-ray technician working for Dr Albert Ogonowski for over forty years. She married in 1971 to Charles Behrakis and has been married for forty-nine years.
June was baptized in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member for many years. June was also a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
A proud moment for June, was when she sang the National Anthem at the Boston Garden for a Saint Jude Benefit, hosted by Danny Thomas.
Her hobbies included singing, reading, knitting, crewel, scrapbooking, being the family photographer and working on jigsaw puzzles.
June's greatest joy was spending time with her family, never to miss a family event or celebration. In years past, her most special time spent was babysitting her grandnieces and grandnephews.
She is survived by her loving husband Charles J. Behrakis, a sister, Phyllis Arsenault and her husband Lionel, a brother in law, George Behrakis and his wife Margo, her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Arsenault, Peter Arsenault and his wife Karin, Laurie Andersson and her husband Robert; Drake Behrakis and his wife Maria, Stephanie Liakos and her husband Thanasi, Joanna Yianopoulos and her husband Peter , Elana Frankel and her husband David, Gail Koukias and her husband Douglas Philipon, Stephen Koukias and his wife Robin,; her grandnieces and grandnephews, Michael Andersson, Matthew Arsenualt, Kyle Arsenault, Gregory Arsenault, Zachary Andersson, and Nikki Andersson, and many grandnieces and nephews on the Behrakis family side.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 with her burial in Westlawn II Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St, Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin , and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
