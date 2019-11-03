|
Longtime Jehovah's Witness, at 95
Chelmsford
June Naticchioni was born May 16, 1924, as June Louise Karkos to John J. Karkos and Ruth (Stanmore) Karkos of Lisbon Falls, ME. She died in Lowell, MA, October 28, 2019. She was married to the late Bennie Naticchioni for fifty years. Her oldest son Eric has served as an Elder in area congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1978. Eric's wife Sandra worked in human resources at Comfed Bank. June's youngest son, Steven, serves as a full-time minister in the Oxford, MA Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She had three grandsons. Joel Naticchioni attended the Morey and Daley schools, Greater Lowell Voke, and Middlesex Community college. Her other grandsons are Daniel in Carver and Andrew in Fall River. She also has a granddaughter, Diana in Phillipston, MA, in addition to 4 great-grandchildren. June suffered much adversity in her life. Her mother died when she was 2, her caretaking grandmother died when June was 9. She endured the Great Depression as a child and WWII as a teenager. Her son Michael was a two-year-old when he died in 1950. But she never lost her optimism, her sense of humor, or her faith. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958, and that act defined the rest of her life. She moved into her son Eric's Chelmsford home in 1996 when her husband died. From then until her late 80s, June used Saturday mornings to knock on doors, the Witnesses' signature activity, in Lowell and Tyngsboro to help people better apply the Bible in their lives. She enjoyed and embraced Lowell's diversity of people, and when her health prevented her from visiting people in their homes, she used her phone, often calling complete strangers, to share her faith. Members of the congregation would deliver Bibles and publications to those who responded to her enthusiasm and joy. She once remarked that she wanted to be remembered "as a lowly Witness of Jehovah." That mix of humility and devotion to her God is an ideal description of what was important to her. Her family invites any who want to honor her memory to spend a few minutes visiting www.jw.org to find answers to life's big questions. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
