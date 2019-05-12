|
June Lois (McBride) Keefe
Loving wife, mother,
grandmother and friend
June Lois (McBride) Keefe, 78, a resident of the Highlands section of Lowell, MA, died peacefully Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell, MA.
She was the beloved wife of Francis J. Keefe, who worked at the Lowell Sun for over 40 years, who survives her and with whom she would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 27th of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 12, 1941, a daughter of the late Claude and the late Ruth (Hunter) McBride, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1958. June went on to attend the former Lowell State Teacher College (nka U/Mass Lowell).
Before her retirement, June was employed at U/Mass Lowell for over 27 years. as a financial clerk in the Comptroller's office.
A member of St Margaret of Scotland Parish, the Blessed Virgin Sodality and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, she was also a volunteer for the Out Reach Program of the Salvation Army in Lowell.
In addition to her husband, Francis, June is survived by a son Francis A. Keefe and his wife Susan of Tyngsborough; three grandchildren Erik F. Keefe, Shaun M. Keefe and Alycia D. Keefe; five great-grandchildren; a brother Andrew McBride of Guilford,New Hampshire and a nephew Logan McBride.
She was the granddaughter of the late Andrew & Jennie Hunter.
KEEFE - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH at 10 A.M. followed by her burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury MA. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019