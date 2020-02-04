Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Bay State Baptist Church
337 Boston Rd.
Billerica , MA
June M. Egan


1930 - 2020
June M. Egan Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother

And Great-Grandmother

Billerica

June M. Egan, Age 89, wife of the late James C. Egan passed away peacefully Saturday at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill with her family by her side.

June was born in Medford, February 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Mallard) Egan and was raised in Medford before moving to Billerica in 1945 and later to Methuen.

For many years June worked at the Burlington Mall having retired from Sears. June also enjoyed winters in Florida playing cards, taking walks, and bicycling. June's smile lit up the room.

June is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Laurenza and her husband Jeff of Methuen; her son, Robert Egan of Salem, NH and is also survived by her four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was the grandmother of the late Robert (Bobby) Egan.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday at Bay State Baptist Church, 337 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to the High Pointe Hospice House, www.homehealthfoundation.org or the , Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
