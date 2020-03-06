|
|
AMHERST, NH / LOWELL, MA - June (Douglas) Nickless, a resident of Amherst, NH and previously of Nashua, NH and Chelmsford, MA, died peacefully at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herbert C. Nickless who passed away in December, 2019, and to whom she had been married for 66 years.
Mrs. Nickless was born in Lowell on April 24, 1929 to Edgar H. and C. Mildred (Winning) Douglas, and spent her childhood in South Chelmsford. She moved with her family to La Porte, IN for three years during World War II, but returned to graduate with the Class of 1946 from Chelmsford High School.
She graduated from Lowell Teachers College in 1950 (now UMass Lowell), returning to earn her Masters Degree in Music Education in 1972. She was employed in part-time office jobs and taught music while raising two children as a stay-at-home mother in the years between. Mrs. Nickless worked full-time in the sales training department at Digital Equipment Corporation from 1973 until her retirement in 1983.
Her passion throughout her life was music - especially the cello - although she was also proficient on piano and trumpet. She met violinist Herbert Nickless when both were members of the Lowell Philharmonic Orchestra in the early 1950's, and they were married on July 5, 1953.
Over the next five decades Mrs. Nickless became well known as a cellist playing with Nashua, Reading, Berkshire and Concord orchestras. She was with the latter for nearly 30 years and also played for the Maynard and Sudbury Savoyards and in several Chelmsford High School drama department productions.
Mrs. Nickless was a member of the Central Congregational Church UCC in Chelmsford, singing in the chancel choir, playing with the bell choir, and serving as a Stephen Minister. She also served as Treasurer for the church gift shop.
When failing health curtailed her musical activities she developed a strong interest in the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics, whose games she followed closely. She was also an avid reader and Scrabble player.
Mrs. Nickless is survived by a son, Stephen Nickless and his wife Betsy of Huntington Beach, CA; a daughter, Ellen (Nickless) Pozzetta and her husband Henry of Merrimack, NH; and five grandchildren; Bethany (Nickless) Blomquist and Jared Nickless, and Kyle, Lucas and Travis Pozzetta. She also leaves a brother-in-law, George Nickless and his wife June of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, a sister-in-law, Barbara Nickless of Fitchburg, MA, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her much-adored maternal aunts - Elizabeth Winning, Julia Salminen, and Helen Phalen; two half-sisters - Elinor Howland and Phyllis Douglas; one half-brother - Stephen Douglas; her niece - Karen Howland; and her very special mother-in-law - Dorothy Nickless of Billerica, MA.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 9th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Congregational Church UCC, One Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Internment will be held privately. Donations may be made in June's name to the Central Congregational Church UCC, One Worthen Street, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for June Nickless
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2020