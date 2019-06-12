|
Loving mother, daughter,
sister, granddaughter
LOWELL
Justice Mary Johnston, 23, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was the fiancé of Randy Hell.
Justice was born in Lowell on January 31, 1996, beloved daughter of Michelle C. Johnston and her fiancé Narciso Cintron and James M. Dilendick and his wife Margaret.
She was currently employed by the U.T.E.C. program in Lowell, which she was very passionate about being part of.
Justice loved her family unconditionally, and shared an incredible bond with her brothers, whom she considered her best friends. Her siblings couldn't have asked for a better big sister growing up. The devotion love and loyalty to her children was immeasurable.
In addition to her parents she leaves her three children, Xzavyen Johnston, Carter Brewster and Xzylah Hell; her maternal grandmother, Cynthia (Christman) Johnston, her grandmother, Gloria Baez; her siblings, Alejandro Hiraldo, Carmelo Hiraldo, Jr., Julian Burgos, José Robles, Wilmer Felix, Jason Nieves, Emma Dilendick and Silas Dilendick; step-brothers and sisters, Kayla and Stefanie Cintron, Ileana Medina, Victor Cintron, Alexander and Natalie Cintron; half sisters, Juliana, Ava and Marlene Hiraldo; a step-niece, Kaydance Cunha; she also leaves her Father figure, Carmelo Hiraldo, Sr. Her step-father Berto Burgos, her God-Mother Kelley (Johnston) and her husband Gregg Byam, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was a granddaughter of the late Bernard Johnston and Michael and Emma (Pucci) Dilendick.
JOHNSTON
Relatives and friends are invited to Justice's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist Justice's children and family to: https://www.gofundme.com/justice-johnstons-funereal-costs?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellett.com.
