Chelmsford, MA
Justin Andrew Parsons, 29, of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Concord, MA, he was the son of Donald R. Parsons of Westford and Theresa V. Thoms of Chelmsford.
Justin was educated in the Westford school system and graduated from Nashoba Tech with the class of 2009. He was currently working at Foster Plumbing and Heating of Chelmsford and was previously employed at Guillemette Plumbing in Chelmsford.
While not at work, he enjoyed going fishing, drawing and singing karaoke.
Besides his parents, Mr. Parsons is survived by his step father, Omer Guillemette of Chelmsford, step mother, Beth Parsons of Westford, paternal grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Parsons of Westford, MA, brother, Eric Parsons of Pepperell, Ma as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863.