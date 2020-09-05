Justin. You were such a joy to everyone who knew you and to say goodbye to a soul like this is..this soon. Seems unreal and unfair. I loved you like fam. I hope your at peace. Thank you for all the songs you have sent and thank you to your mom for seeing me for the friend I always wanted to be for you. I always tried to be. I loved you. I love you still. I won’t ever forget you and all that you brought into this life. I’m so sorry it was cut this short.

Beth

Friend