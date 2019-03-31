|
March 20,1987 – March 25, 2019 DRACUT Justin M. Clement, 32, a resident of Dracut, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. Justin was employed by Raytheon for the past nine years. Most recently in assembly B. He was dedicated and hard working from his time of inception at the company.
An avid outdoorsman, in his free time he loved hunting, fishing, riding his quad, and camping excursions with friends. He was an avid and talented skateboarder in his youth, sponsored by many companies. Justin's love of the sport continued throughout all his years. He was a teacher, a mentor, and friend to many in the sport. He also found happiness in spending time with his family, mostly outdoors at cookouts, and frequent MMA fight night get togethers with his dad. He could light up a room wherever he went and was a powerful force to be reckoned with. Justin was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Loved by so many, gone much too soon.
Justin is survived by his mother Brenda Bennett, and her longtime companion Larry Medolo. His father John E. Clement, his longtime companion and fiancé Tracy Mulrenan, and her son Shane. His brother Jason Clement, his partner Lyndsey Nolan, and her daughter Hazel. His brother Joshua Clement, and his partner Rachel Bernard. His paternal grandmother Anne W. (Richardson) Clement. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His aunts Cheryl, Tracy, Donna, and Diane. His uncles George and Ron. And cousins Nicole, Jess, Ryan, Ronnie, and Andrea. He was a grandson of the late John E. Clement, Sr. and Bernard T. and Doris L. (Farmer) Bennett. CLEMENT Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Justin's Life on Monday, April 1, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. His Memorial Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Tuesday morning, April 2, at 10 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin's name may be made to: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/ For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 31, 2019