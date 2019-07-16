Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Karen Elizabeth Brace

Karen Elizabeth Brace Obituary
Of Chelmsford

Karen Elizabeth Brace, 75, of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, July 13 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Quincy she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bernice(Walker) Richter.

She graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961 and furthered her education, earning her Associates Degree from Lasalle College. Ms. Brace retired from the Middlesex Human Services in 2007 and previously worked at Safety Insurance Co of Chelmsford. She was a communicant at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA and enjoyed summers at Wells Beach, ME, watching Jeopardy every night and spending time with her family and friends.

She was the sister of the late Stephen Richter.

Ms. Brace is survived by three sons, Mark and his wife Cindy Beaupre of Derry, NH, Scott and his wife Linda Beaupre of Billerica, MA, and Peter and his wife Maria Beaupre of Hudson, NH, a daughter, Pamela and her husband Jon Barcroft of Reading, two sisters, Denise "Denny" and her husband Dan Downing of Rockland and Gretchen and husband Robert Mitchell of The Villages, FL, seven grandchildren, Ryan, Shannon, Tiana, Hunter, Nicholas, Ashley and PJ, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Brace

Karen Elizabeth of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, July 13. Her visiting hours are Thursday, 3:00Pm to 6:00Pm with a Funeral service to follow at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
