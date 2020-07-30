1/1
Karen G. DiRocco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1952-2020

Karen G. DiRocco, 67, of Mashpee, MA, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1952 in Cambridge, MA.

A graduate of Lexington High School, Karen earned an Associate's degree in sociology from Middlesex Community College. She married John on June 11, 1972 and they raised their three children in Billerica, MA, before moving to Andover, MA, and more recently to Cape Cod.

Karen was a wonderful, devoted mother and loving grandmother. She donated one of her kidneys to her son, John, Jr. when he was eight years old. Karen and John cared for John, Jr. until his passing at age 29 in 2006. She loved her family with all her heart and will forever be missed.

For over ten years, Karen volunteered at the Andover Senior Center. She enjoyed travelling, cooking for her family, painting and drawing, and walking on the beach. Mostly, she enjoyed being with her family, including her four grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Karen was predeceased by her son, John DiRocco, Jr. and her father, George Krikorian, Sr.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Lisa Tyner, and her husband, Dustin, of New York, NY; one son, Derek DiRocco, and his wife, Kary, of Winchester, MA; and her loving grandchildren, Luke and William Tyner and Evelyn and Matteo DiRocco. She is also survived by her mother, Hazel Kontos; her sisters, Diane Krikorian and Sandra Watanabe and her husband, Hiro; brother, George Krikorian and his wife, Allison; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

DiRocco

Family and friends can pay their respects at a graveside funeral service on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road in Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's honor can be made to the National Kidney Foundation via (www.kidney.org).



View the online memorial for Karen G. DiRocco

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
12:30 PM
West Parish Garden Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Karen
So very sorry for your loss.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved