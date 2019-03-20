Karen J. Courtemanche

DRACUT - Karen J. (Coffin) Courtemanche, 69, of Dracut, died peacefully, Friday, March 15th at Lowell General Hospital following a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Presque Isle, Maine, August 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Elmer Dana and the late Virginia Alice (Kinney) Coffin, upon relocating to Lowell, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.



Before recently retiring, Karen was employed as Manager of Joker's Lounge as well as the Rally Cap, both located in Dracut for many years.



Among her many activities, she loved cooking, playing cards and traveling. Her true passion, however, was family. She cherished the quality time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.



Karen is survived by her two beloved sons H. Jarrod Courtemanche and his wife Bonnie of Westford, MA and Jason Leo Courtemanche and his wife Monique of Chelmsford, MA; eight grandchildren Connor J., Marcus A. and Seth D. Courtemanche and Jared, Max, Trey, Cory and Caya Hansen; a sister Darla Scott of Tyngsboro, MA; three brothers Jere Delano and his wife Kay of San Antonio, TX, Kendall Coffin of Pittsburg, PA and Byron Coffin and his wife Julie of Brookline, MA; many sisters and brothers-in-law of the Courtemanche family; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews, among them Matthew Scott and his wife Julie, their children Aaron and Ethan and Sheryl Hartwell; her dear friends Ed Morgan and Ashley McCluin; and a special thanks to Susie and Sierra Wasserman who were always so helpful and like family to her.



COURTEMANCHE - Family and friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 6 P.M. Friday immediately followed by her Celebration of Life at Joker's Lounge, 135 Stewart in Dracut.



E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or online at mda.org or Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 or online at autismspeaks.org or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or online at . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.



(978) 458-8768. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019