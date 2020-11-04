1/1
Karen Julia Roche
1978 - 2020
DRACUT – Karen Julia (Bowden) Roche, a resident of Dracut for the past four years, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Richard Roche, Jr. to whom she had been happily married for 18 years.

She was born in Boston on May 16, 1978 and was a daughter of the late Al and Jane D. (Nickerson) Bowden.

Karen was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing High School in Boston.

Karen owned and operated Julia's Attic out of her own home for many years. She had an incredible talent and inspired a great many people with her gift for restoring furniture and making old things new again.

In addition to her loving husband, Karen leaves her cherished sons; Craig Alan Roche and Justin Thomas Roche, both of Dracut, her brother, Alan Nickerson and his wife, Michelle, of Dorchester, her mother and father-in-law, Donna Mae Roche and Thomas Richard Roche, Sr. and brothers and sisters-in-law; David Bowden and his wife, Jolie, of Dorchester, Michael Bowden of Quincy, Brian Bowden and his wife, Amie, of Bridgewater, Kerry Dervishi and her husband, Ben, of Weymouth, Kevin Bowden and his wife, Jen, of Fall River, Kristen Bowden and her partner, Seamus, of Quincy, Keith Bowden of Dorchester, and Scott Bowden of Braintree, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her two Goldendoodle fur-babies, Bella and Toby.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations in Karen's memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 or donations@ocrahope.org.



View the online memorial for Karen Julia Roche


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 3, 2020
Tom, to you and your sons. I’m so sorry for the loss of your wife, and their Mom.
May God bless you, your boys and Karen. each and every day through these tough times. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family....
Sincerely, Al and Melissa Belsito
“In God we trust”
Albert Belsito
Friend
