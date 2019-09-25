Lowell Sun Obituaries
Karen L. (Sullivan) Baroody


1960 - 2019
Karen L. (Sullivan) Baroody Obituary
of Chelmsford, MA; 59

Karen L. (Sullivan) Baroody, 59, of Chelmsford, MA passed away on August 28th, 2019 after a Nine year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's. She was born in Malden, MA on June 27th 1960 to John L. and Audrey M. (Webb) Sullivan. Prior to retirement, Karen worked for Genzyme Corporation in Cambridge Ma as an Immigration/Global Mobility Specialist. Karen was predeceased by her parents Audrey and John Sullivan. Family members include her husband Christopher Baroody of Chelmsford, MA, her Sister Kathryn Maes and her partner John Guilmet of Haverhill, MA. Her brother Kevin Sullivan and his wife Amanda of Charlton, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Baroody

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 29th at 12pm at Rufina's restaurant in Chelmsford MA, located at 170 Concord Road. Interment will take place on Monday September 30th at the New Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Bedford, NH. Burial proceedings will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's name to the Westford house at 3 Park Drive, Westford Ma and or to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 790 Turnpike Street, Suite 302, North Andover, Ma.

Durning Bykowski & Young Funeral Home in Manchester, NH is assisting with the arrangements.

Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.comfor on-line condolences.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
