|
|
Loving wife, mother, daughter,
sister, aunt and caregiver
DRACUT
Karen L. (Martin) Morency, 59, a resident of Dracut, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the beloved wife of David Morency, to whom she was married for 37 years.
Born in Lowell on August 26, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Robert Martin, Sr. and Carol (Rollo) Martin, who survives her.
Karen was a graduate of St. Michael Parochial School and Keith Hall High School in Lowell.
Following high school, she was employed by Sullivan Brothers Printers of Lowell. She then spent over 25 years opening her home to families as a daycare provider. Her love was felt by so many; she was truly a loving mother and caretaker to all.
Karen's love for family and friends was evident through her delicious cooking. She always put love on the plate. Some of Karen's "happy places" were Nubble Lighthouse and Lake Winnipesaukee.
Karen was also an active member of St. Francis Parish in Dracut.
In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves three children, Erica Morency and her partner Andrew Shockley, Kayla Morency and her fiancé Brian McGrath, and Nicholas Morency and his girlfriend Jaminnette Marquez; her siblings, Robert Martin, Jr., Richard Martin and his wife April and Kristine Renaud and her husband Eric; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Lorraine Morency; her brothers-in-law, Duane Morency and Daniel Morency and his partner Lisa Stott; four nephews and five nieces, Jacob Martin and his fiancé Matthew Caban, Samuel and Adam Martin, Brandon, Hayley and Ashley Renaud, Vanessa, Sara and Olivia Morency; and also several aunts and cousins.
The family thanks her Dana-Farber care team, especially Dr. Ann Partridge and Lauren Czapla, NP for giving us so many wonderful years with Karen. The family also would like to thank Ross Pinter, PA-C and the nursing staffs of Dana Farber, Brigham and Women's and Lowell General for their compassion and care. Lastly, the family would like to thank Linda Ryan for all the love and support she gave Karen and for taking her to countless appointments.
MORENCY
Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 until 8 pm, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11:30 AM at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Cremation will follow. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Karen L. (Martin) Morency
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020