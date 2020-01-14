|
|
Karen Lynn Chase
formerly of Pepperell, MA; 53
Karen Lynn Chase, 53, of Randolph, MA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.
Karen was born on March 12, 1966, in Fitchburg, MA, to Harold O. Chase and Norma J. (Young) Chase. She was raised in Pepperell, MA, and attended local schools and later graduated in 1984 from Nashoba Valley Technical High School (Westford, MA). Karen dedicated the majority of her career -- nearly 20 years -- to operations of Eastern Salt Company where she was not only valued as an integral part of the business but was considered family. Karen was living out a life-long dream of becoming a real estate agent and recently received her license.
Karen is survived by her life partner, Billy Perry; her beloved dog, Sofie; her three children, Jessica Dufresne and husband, Derek; Melissa Mondello; and Thomas Mondello and wife, Hailey. She is also survived by her mum, Norma Chase; her sister, Laura Lyons; and her brothers, Jeff Chase and Steven Chase; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Karen was a treasured Nana to her three grandchildren Patrick, Emily, and Samantha.
Karen was a passionately devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, companion, and friend. She enjoyed spending her free time in her most peaceful place by the sea in Wareham, especially if her family was there with her. Being a Nana brought the most joy to her life; she loved finding new adventures to explore with her grandkids. When you think of her, a strong warrior who never gave up comes to mind. This beautiful, kind-hearted, upbeat woman stopped at nothing -- no matter the obstacle faced -- throughout her entire life. All who loved her did so for her fun-loving, life-living attitude. When you remember her, remember the fun.
CHASE - Karen L., of Randolph, formerly of Pepperell. January 11, 2020. Visiting hours will held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Friday, January 17 at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020