Karen M. Dearborn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Chelmsford, MA

Karen Marie Dearborn, 48, of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday June 28,, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was married to Mickey Dearborn with whom she celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on May 13, 2020.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Patricia (Gadourey) Masson of Lowell and the late Richard Masson. She attended Lowell High School and was working at UPS in Chelmsford for more than 12 years.

Karen enjoyed riding her motorcycle and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughters, April Dearborn and her significant other, Lorenzo Nunez of N. Chelmsford, and Jessica Dearborn and her significant other Malcolm Cantres of Lowell; two brothers, Richard and his wife Susan Masson of Lowell, and Al and his wife Amanda Masson of Lowell; four plus one grandchildren, Julissa Daniel-Dearborn, Jaylanni and Avyanna Cantres, Richard and Robert Nunez; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Carole Dearborn of Sanford, ME and several nieces and nephews.

Dearborn

Visiting hours Fri. 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a graveside service at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Karen M. Dearborn


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
DOLAN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 30, 2020
My condolences to Mickey.
Louis and Michelle Kloppenburg
Friend
June 30, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Malinda Kloppenburg
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved