Karen Marie Dearborn, 48, of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday June 28,, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was married to Mickey Dearborn with whom she celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on May 13, 2020.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Patricia (Gadourey) Masson of Lowell and the late Richard Masson. She attended Lowell High School and was working at UPS in Chelmsford for more than 12 years.
Karen enjoyed riding her motorcycle and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughters, April Dearborn and her significant other, Lorenzo Nunez of N. Chelmsford, and Jessica Dearborn and her significant other Malcolm Cantres of Lowell; two brothers, Richard and his wife Susan Masson of Lowell, and Al and his wife Amanda Masson of Lowell; four plus one grandchildren, Julissa Daniel-Dearborn, Jaylanni and Avyanna Cantres, Richard and Robert Nunez; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Carole Dearborn of Sanford, ME and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours Fri. 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a graveside service at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.