Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Friend
LOWELL
Karen G. (Oliver) Nelson passed away May 6, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Born in Lowell, MA on May 15, 1947 she was the daughter of William Oliver and the late Katherine B. (Koch) Oliver. Karen grew up in the small, closely knit, Swede Village neighborhood, where she attended Fellowship United Methodist Church and was part of their MYF program. She attended The Weed Street School, Shaughnessy Elementary School, Butler Jr. High School and Lowell High School, graduating in 1965. She continued her education, earning an LPN degree at Tewksbury State Hospital, School of Nursing, along with training at Crotched Mountain School for the Disabled in Greenfield, NH. In the 1970's she worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital.
She married David Nelson of Brighton, who was the absolute love of her life, in April 1974 and they relocated to Houston, TX with sons Thomas and Timothy Field, and foster daughter Deborah Murphy. While in Texas, Karen worked as a houseparent and nurse at a home for developmentally challenged. Karen gave birth to daughter Katheryn Molly in 1975, and the family relocated back to Lowell, MA in 1976.
Karen loved to sew and embroider, making Halloween costumes for friends and family, and handcrafting gifts. She maintained a lovely flower garden and enjoyed growing vegetables. She loved everything about Christmas and always celebrated St. Patrick's Day by making corned beef and cabbage for as many as could fit in her home. Karen was happiest when she was surrounded by nature, and loved summers at the beach with her family and her time at the Lake in Tyngsboro.
She loved her family and friends more than anything, and they loved her in return. She was generous, kind and nurturing, always willing to help anyone in need. She took great pride in being a foster mother, having several foster children in her home throughout the years.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Field of Berlin, NH, and Timothy Field of Lowell, MA; one daughter, Katheryn, and her husband Han Stutz of Pelham, NH; one sister, Linda Brousseau of Lowell, MA; one brother, William M. Oliver and his wife Kathie of Tyngsboro, MA; she leaves 6 grandchildren, Tasha and her husband Joseph Kenney of Lowell, MA, Crystal Agrela of Dracut, MA, Samuel Field of Lowell MA, and Emily, Kaitlin and Ryan Stutz of Pelham, NH; Karen was very proud of being a great-grandmother to Evan Sampson and Lydia Kenney of Lowell, MA, and Luis and Cassie Agrela of Dracut, MA.
She will be missed by loving nieces and nephews, Margaret and her husband Joel Margi of Lowell, MA, Dustin Neild and his wife Lynn, and their daughter Scout, of Littleton, MA, William J. Oliver of Tyngsboro, MA and Samuel Oliver and his wife Vanessa, and their son Mason of Tyngsboro, MA; two aunts, Gladys Carignan of Clearwater, FL, Thelma and her husband Donald of Los Angeles, CA; an uncle, Neil Oliveria Sr. of Lowell, MA; a foster daughter, Deborah Murphy; and foster son, Lorenzo "Rocky" Spingola, as well as many cousins and friends.
Karen was predeceased by her mother, Katherine B.(Koch) Oliver; daughter in law, Rose Field; brother in law Donald Brousseau; and her dear friend William J. Delesio Sullivan.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.