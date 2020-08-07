1/1
Karen S. Ramsay
1943 - 2020
Retired Enterprise Bank

Customer Service Representative

Lowell

Karen S. (Copithorne) Ramsay, age 77, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, passed away at her daughter's home in Lowell in the care of her daughters and hospice on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Donald A. Ramsay, who passed away on February 21, 2019.

Born in Boston on April 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Linda (Pye) Copithorne.

Karen was raised in Lexington, and graduated from Lexington High School in 1960.

Karen was employed for 16 years as a Customer Service Representative by the Enterprise Bank & Trust Company at the Main Office in downtown Lowell until retiring in 2000. Prior to working for Enterprise Bank & Trust, she worked for the First Bank of Lowell.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, reading, vacationing on Cape Cod, and the companionship of her cats "Emmylou", "Charley", and "Lily".

She is survived by two daughters, Kimberley P. and Kelly S. Ramsay, both of Lowell, her sisters-in-law, Rita Copithorne of Scituate, and Phyllis Gonzales and her husband David of Tewksbury; her brother-in-law, William Ramsay and his wife Moira of Tewksbury; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Karen was the sister of the late Alan C. Copithorne.

Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service to be held Friday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at Tewksbury Cemetery. In adherence with State Covid-19 Guidelines, face coverings/masks and social distancing required. Please Omit Flowers. Donations honoring her memory may be made to MSPCA-Nevis Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com





View the online memorial for Karen S. Ramsay

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tewksbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
1 entry
August 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Luciana Iudiciani
