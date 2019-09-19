|
Karlene (Der Garabedian) Lefebvre, age 61, of Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away on September 12, 2019 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife of James H. Lefebvre, with whom she spent 33 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on April 21, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Der Garabedian and Marion D.G. Learnard. She attended Lowell High School and graduated with the class of 1976. She was also a longtime communicant of St. Vartanantz Armenian Church of Chelmsford.
Karlene was an inspiration to all, and possessed the ability to make everyone feel special and welcome. She had a kind, fun- loving, and compassionate spirit that endeared her to all that met her. Traveling was a passion of Karlene's, especially to Disney World, which was truly her happiest place on Earth. She loved to swim and take her beloved dog Riley to the dog park where she was dubbed the unofficial "Mayor". Above all, Karlene was genuinely happy and amiable. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as spending time with her family.
Besides her dear husband, Karlene is survived by her three children, Paul Der Garabedian and his wife Jennifer of Nashua, New Hampshire, Kara Burbank and her husband Brian of Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Satara Brown and her husband Joseph of Nashua, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Haley DeMarco, Hunter Burbank, Ava and Anthony Der Garabedian; her siblings, Anthony Der Garabedian and his wife Susan of Virginia, and Katherine Coughlin and her husband Steven of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; her two aunts, Mrs. Beatrice Sarkisian of Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Mrs. Rose Kirkorian of Lowell, Massachusetts; her step father Stephen Learnard and his daughter Susan of Florida. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and will be especially missed by her nieces Melanie Coughlin, Allyson Bird, and Brianne Lefebvre.
Karlene cherished her best friend, neighbor, and travel buddy Cindy Galeotalanza, and embraced the entire Galeotalanza family as part of her own. She will also be greatly missed by her Centerstage family, which included her grandchildren as well as hundreds of dancers and their parents who considered her their grandmother and dear friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Community Hospice House in Merrimack for their unconditional love and care.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Saturday, September 21 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
