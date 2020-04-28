|
DRACUT, MA
Katelyn "Kate" Biedron, 36, died peacefully, Thursday, April 23rd surrounded by her loving family.
Kate was born on August 7, 1983, the daughter of Margaret "Peg" (Rivard) and Walter F. "Wally" Biedron II.
Kate attended Dracut High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from UMass Amherst. She furthered her education receiving her Masters of Science degree from UMass Lowell. Kate has been employed at CDM Smith for the past 15 years as a civil engineer. Kate's dedication, passion, and work ethic have given her the opportunity to advance to a Project Manager and most recently to a Regional Team Leader to the Manchester, NH, Boston, MA, and Connecticut office. In addition, Kate was the Vice Chair of the Lowell Conservation Commission and a member of the executive committee of NEWEA.
Kate grew up on a dairy farm and continuously thanked her father for providing her with the best childhood possible. In her free time, Kate loved to travel, hike, ski, and bike. She loved the beach, specifically "the wall" and her heart will always remain at the ocean. She adored her friends and cherished every moment spent with them. However, more than anything, she loved her family and prioritized them more than anything especially her nephew Mason Sean. The bond they share is unbreakable. She lived and truly embodied her personal motto, "kick butt at everything -life, family, friendships, work, hobbies-everything! Time is precious! Rock it" Kate was filled with positive energy and lit up every room she walked into. She was a shining star and her brightness shone on everyone she met. She was one in a million and our lives are better for knowing and loving her.
In addition to her loving parents, Kate is survived and will be deeply missed by her siblings, Walter F. "Wally" Biedron III and Mary McDonald and her husband Stephen all of Dracut, her nephew Mason Sean, her niece Maisie Kate and paternal grandmother, Barbara Biedron of Dracut. She will also be deeply missed by her several aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she has always held dear to her heart.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Margaret (O'Sullivan) and James Rivard and paternal grandfather, Walter Biedron Sr. who passed on March 17, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held private in acting in accordance with federal, state, and local authorities. Her burial will take place at the New Boston Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's honor to the Dracut Food Pantry, 1934 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA 01826 or the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, www.mvfb.org. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
