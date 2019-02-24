|
Katharine A. (Lehman) King
resident of Lowell; 82
Mrs. Katharine A. (Lehman) King, age 82, a resident of Lowell and wife of the late Cecil H. King Jr. Relatives and friends will be received at the R. W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket, St., Lowell on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service to held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019