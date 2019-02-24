Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 454-5214
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine A. (Lehman) King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katharine A. (Lehman) King Obituary
Katharine A. (Lehman) King

resident of Lowell; 82

Mrs. Katharine A. (Lehman) King, age 82, a resident of Lowell and wife of the late Cecil H. King Jr. Relatives and friends will be received at the R. W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket, St., Lowell on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service to held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
Download Now