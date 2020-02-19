|
|
lifelong Groton resident
Katherine Edwards (Rust) Hurd passed away at home on February 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leon H. Hurd, whom she married in 1946. She leaves her daughters, Lee B. Hurd of Tucson, Arizona and York Harbor, Maine, and Sandra H. Hurd of Groton. Her parents were Marion Edwards (Luce) Rust and George A. Rust of Cambridge and Shirley.
Katherine attended The Buckingham School and Groton High School where she made life-long friends. She drove a taxi during World War II, transporting telephone operators to work at Fort Devens from their residence at the Groton Inn. After their marriage, Katherine and Leon began an involvement with stock car and sports car racing that would last for decades. Their restored racers hold pride of place at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, the National Corvette Museum, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
Katherine led an active life. She was a life member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, having spent the night on Mount Monadnock with her parents when she was six months old. She took great care of her horses, who lived to be 37 years old in great comfort, and she loved her daughter's dogs. Animals and birds of all kinds were of great interest, and she enjoyed reading and learning about the many species she could observe on her property. She loved being outdoors, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. She and Leon took many snowmobile trips to Alaska, Canada, Iceland, and destinations in the United States. Of special delight later in her life were the ski trips she took with friends to Norway, Iceland, Canada, and America's Far West. Katherine was a self-taught and enthusiastic photographer and that hobby enhanced her enjoyment of these vacations. She always looked forward to any sail she could take on the Silver Lining out of Perkins Cove, Maine.
HURD
Katherine Edwards (Rust), a lifelong Groton resident. February 16, 2020. The family will receive visitors at the Hurd Family Home on Sunday, February 23 between 1:00 and 4:00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made for the benefit of Groton's EMS Services C/O E.M.S. Gift Fund #153, 173 Main St. Groton, MA 01450. Arrangements by the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home PEPPERELL, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2020