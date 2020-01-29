|
of Pepperell
Katherine Louise (Walker) Harris passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on January 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy is pre-deceased by her parents James Walker and Ruth Kattar, sisters Barbara Beach and Joyce Walker, and her loving son Paul King. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Albert Harris of Pepperell, MA; sisters Pat Bennet, Ruthann Porter, and Susan Sibulkin; her three children Kimberly Withee, Stacy King Neild and husband Bruce, Patricia Barraford and husband Andrew, and daughter-in-law Norma de Fusco- King. As well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many "adopted" children.
Katherine L. (Walker), of Pepperell. January 26, 2020. A Memorial Visitation will be conducted in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Monday, February 3rd from 3 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete notice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020