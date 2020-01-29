Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Louise Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Louise Harris Obituary
of Pepperell

Katherine Louise (Walker) Harris passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on January 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy is pre-deceased by her parents James Walker and Ruth Kattar, sisters Barbara Beach and Joyce Walker, and her loving son Paul King. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Albert Harris of Pepperell, MA; sisters Pat Bennet, Ruthann Porter, and Susan Sibulkin; her three children Kimberly Withee, Stacy King Neild and husband Bruce, Patricia Barraford and husband Andrew, and daughter-in-law Norma de Fusco- King. As well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many "adopted" children.

HARRIS

Katherine L. (Walker), of Pepperell. January 26, 2020. A Memorial Visitation will be conducted in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Monday, February 3rd from 3 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete notice.



View the online memorial for Katherine Louise Harris
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -